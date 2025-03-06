Gold price dips by Rs 360 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,020 in Chennai on March 6

CHENNAI: The price of gold, on Thursday has decreased by Rs 360 per sovereign in the city.

The yellow metal, which was sold at Rs 64,520 per sovereign on Wednesday, today costs Rs 64,160 per sovereign.

With a decrease of Rs 45, gold per gram costs Rs 8,020 on Thursday.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign.

After being on an almost steady uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520.

However, it soon picked up and arrived on the Rs 64,000-mark, with a few dips every now and then.

Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Re 1 and being sold at Rs 108 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

05.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

04.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

03.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

01.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

28.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,680

Silver price over the last five days:

05.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

04.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

03.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

01.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

28.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105