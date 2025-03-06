Gold price dips by Rs 360 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,020 in Chennai on March 6

Begin typing your search...

    6 March 2025 10:28 AM IST
    Representative Image (PTI) 

    CHENNAI: The price of gold, on Thursday has decreased by Rs 360 per sovereign in the city.

    The yellow metal, which was sold at Rs 64,520 per sovereign on Wednesday, today costs Rs 64,160 per sovereign.

    With a decrease of Rs 45, gold per gram costs Rs 8,020 on Thursday.

    On February 5, the gold rate in the city crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240/ sovereign.

    After being on an almost steady uptick, the price plummeted by Rs 960 on February 12 with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 63,520.

    However, it soon picked up and arrived on the Rs 64,000-mark, with a few dips every now and then.

    Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Re 1 and being sold at Rs 108 per gram.

    Gold price over the last five days:

    05.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,520

    04.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,080

    03.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    01.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

    28.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 64,680

    Silver price over the last five days:

    05.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    04.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    03.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

    01.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

    28.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 105

