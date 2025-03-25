Gold price dips by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,185 in Chennai on March 25
On March 24, gold was sold at Rs 65,720 and a gram costing Rs 8,215.
CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 240 per sovereign, with a sovereign costing Rs 65,480 and a gram costing Rs 8,185 on Tuesday.
On March 14, a sovereign of the yellow metal had cost Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.
On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.
After more fluctuations which persisted into the month of March, gold is now being sold at Rs 65,480/ sovereign.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remains the same and is being sold at Rs 110/gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
23.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 6,720
22.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,840
21.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,160
20.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,480
19.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,320
Silver price over the last five days:
23.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
22.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110
21.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112
20.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114
19.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114