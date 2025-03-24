Gold price dips by Rs 120 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 8,215 in Chennai on March 24

CHENNAI: The price of gold in the city has decreased by Rs 120 per sovereign, with a sovereign costing Rs 65,720 and a gram costing Rs 8,215 on Monday.

On March 22, gold was sold at Rs 65,840 and a gram costing Rs 8,230.

Last week on March 14, a sovereign of the yellow metal had cost Rs 66,400, recording a massive spike of Rs 1,440 from the previous day’s price.

On February 5, the gold rate in the city had crossed Rs 63,000, reaching Rs 63,240/sovereign. It later shot up to Rs 64,000 only to plummet to Rs 63,520 on February 12.

After more fluctuations which persisted into the month of March, gold prices are now being sold at Rs 65,720.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains the same and is being sold at Rs 110/gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

22.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,840

21.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,160

20.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,480

19.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,320

18.03.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 66,000

Silver price over the last five days:

22.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 110

21.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 112

20.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

19.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 114

18.03.2025: 1 gram- Rs 113