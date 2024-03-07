Gold price crosses ₹48K per sovereign in Chennai today

CHENNAI: In Chennai, today, the price of 22-carat gold increased by Rs 400 per sovereign and is sold at Rs 48,720

More than a year has passed since the price of gold began to fluctuate. It is evident that, for the majority of the day, the price of gold was rising. Accordingly, since the start of this month, its price has been increasing.

In this situation, today the price of gold increased further and touched a new high. Accordingly, gold has increased by Rs. 20 per gram and Rs. 400 per sovereign and is being sold at Rs. 6,090 per gram and Rs.48, 720 per sovereign.

Silver retails at Rs 78.50 per gram. It is being sold at Rs. 78,500 per kg.