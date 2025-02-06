Gold price continues to soar in Chennai, hits all-time high of Rs 63,440/sovereign on Feb 6
Gold price per gram has increased by Rs 25, with a gram now costing Rs 7,930
CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai surged by Rs 200 per sovereign on Thursday (February 6). The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,440.
Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 25, with a gram now costing Rs 7,930.
The price of gold has increased by over Rs 1,500 in the past few days. On January 31, it rose by Rs 960 in a single day with the yellow metal being sold at Rs 61,840 per sovereign. The next day, on February 1, the per sovereign gold rate rose to Rs 61,960. However, it dipped to Rs 61,640 on February 3 before climbing again to Rs 63,240 on February 5.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 107 per gram.
Gold price over the last five days:
05.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,240
04.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 62,480
03.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,640
01.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,960
31.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 61,840
Silver price over the last five days:
05.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
04.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 106
03.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
01.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107
31.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107