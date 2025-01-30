Gold price continues to rise, sovereign costs Rs 60,880 in Chennai on Jan 30

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai hit an all-time high by increasing Rs 120 per sovereign on Thursday (January 30).

The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 60,880.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 15, with a gram now costing Rs 7,610.

The price of gold last week crossed the Rs 60,000 mark and was sold at Rs 60,200 on January 22.

It further rose to Rs 60,440 on January 24. After remaining stable for three days, the price slightly decreased to Rs 60,320 on January 27. On January 28, it increased slightly and was sold at Rs 60,760. Now, it has risen again to an all-time high of Rs 60,880 on January 30.

Meanwhile, the price of silver has also increased and is now selling at Rs 106 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

29.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,760

28.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,080

27.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,320

26.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,440

25.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 60,440

Silver price over the last five days:

29.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

28.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

27.01.2025: 1 gram- Rs 104

26.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105

25.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 105