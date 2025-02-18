Gold price continues to rise in Chennai, gram costs Rs 7,970 on Feb 18

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign on February 18 (Tuesday).

The yellow metal is now being sold at Rs 63,760.

Accordingly, the gold price per gram has increased by Rs 30, with a gram now costing Rs 7,970.

On January 31, the price of gold had risen by Rs 960 in a single day and was sold at Rs 61,840 per sovereign. By February 5, the rate had crossed the Rs 63K mark, reaching Rs 63,240.

However, the price plummeted by Rs 960 the next day, with a sovereign being sold at Rs 63,520. On February 13 and 14, prices began to rise again, only to decline by Rs 800 on February 15, settling at Rs 63,120. But gold prices once again increased on February 17 and 18.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 108 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

17.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

15.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,120

14.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,920

13.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,840

12.02.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat)- Rs 63,520

Silver price over the last five days:

17.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

15.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

14.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 108

13.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107

12.02.2025: 1 gram- Rs 107