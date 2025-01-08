Gold price climbs by Rs 80 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,225 on Jan 8 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 80 per sovereign on Wednesday (January 8), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 57,800 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 10 with a gram now costing Rs 7,225.

As the new year began, the price of the yellow metal was Rs 57,200 per sovereign. By Jan 3, it rose to Rs 58,080 only for it to drop again. It then remained unchanged at Rs 57,720 from Jan 4 to 7.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains stable and is being sold at Rs 100 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

07.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

6.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

5.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

4.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

3.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,080

Silver price over the last five days:

07.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

6.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99

5.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99

4.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99

3.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100