Gold price climbs by Rs 240 per sovereign, gram costs Rs 7,315 on Jan 11 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The price of gold in Chennai has increased by Rs 240 per sovereign on Saturday (January 11), and the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 58,520 per sovereign.

Accordingly, gold price per gram has increased by Rs 30 with a gram now costing Rs 7,315.

As the new year began, the price of the yellow metal was Rs 57,200 per sovereign. By Jan 3, it rose to Rs 58,080 only for it to drop again. It then remained unchanged at Rs 57,720 from Jan 4 to 7.The price started fluctuating again with a Rs 80 rise on Wednesday and has continued to rise since then. In this week the price of gold has increased by Rs 800 per sovereign.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remains unchanged and is being sold at Rs 101 per gram.

Gold price over the last five days:

10.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,280

09.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 58,080

08.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,800

07.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

6.01.2025: 1 sovereign (22 carat) - Rs 57,720

Silver price over the last five days:

10.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 101

09.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

08.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

07.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 100

6.01.2025: 1 gram - Rs 99