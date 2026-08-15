Gold posts 0.86 pc weekly gain as US Fed may hold rates

On Friday, MCX gold futures (October) gained 0.73 per cent and stood at Rs 154,590. On the other hand, MCX silver futures (September) advanced 0.15 per cent and stood at Rs 2,36,272 per kg. Moreover, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,49,621 on Friday, up from Rs 1,42,863 seen on Monday at market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Gold and silver also benefited from crude oil staying volatile on lingering Middle East tensions, lower Treasury yields and a weaker US dollar, market participants said. The yellow metal climbed to its highest level in over two months before modest profit-taking later in the week, finally posting a monthly gain of more than 10 per cent.