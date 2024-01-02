Gold jumps Rs 280; silver bounces Rs 300

NEW DELHI: Gold prices jumped Rs 280 to Rs 64,200 per 10 grams in the national capital on Tuesday amid strong global cues and depreciation in rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous close, the precious metal had closed at Rs 63,920 per 10 grams, while silver rose Rs 300 to Rs 78,800 per kilogram.

"The domestic gold prices traded higher following weaker rupee and stronger international gold prices," Dilip Parmar, research analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

In the futures trade, February contract of gold advanced Rs 208 to Rs 63,528 per 10 grams on the MCX. Also, March contract of silver rallied Rs 405 to Rs 74,795 per kilogram on the bourse.

In the overseas markets, gold and silver were quoting higher at USD 2,073 per ounce and USD 24 per ounce, respectively.