Gold imports drop 70 pc to 30 tonnes after duty hike: Official

Effective May 13, import duty on gold and silver has been increased to 15 per cent from 6 per cent.

"Gold imports have been reduced to 25-30 tonnes after an import duty hike in a month, from 75-100 tonnes earlier," the official said.

However, in value terms, India's gold imports rose by 34 per cent year-on-year to USD 3.41 billion in May, driven by higher prices of the precious metal.

During April-May 2026-27, gold imports surged 60.14 per cent to USD 9.04 billion.