Gold gains over 5 pc on weekly basis amid pull back in crude prices

Currently, gold futures stand at Rs 1,44,500, while silver futures at Rs 2,27,750 per kg. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,42,942 on Friday, up from Rs 1,35,141 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

Gold spot prices dipped marginally on the last day of the trading as a strong US dollar weighed on the market. MCX gold in India showed a steady recovery from a weekly low of Rs 1,29,595 per 10 gram, while COMEX gold ended above $4,500 per troy ounce.