Gold futures tumble Rs 2,553 to Rs 93,965/10 g

NEW DELHI: Gold prices on Monday plunged Rs 2,553 to Rs 93,965 per 10 grams in futures trade on weak global cues.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 2,553 or 2.65 per cent to Rs 93,965 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 13,688 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to weak global cues.

In the international markets, gold futures fell 1.49 per cent to USD 3,275.39 per ounce in New York.