Gold flat at Rs 1.62 lakh/10g; silver edges higher on import curbs

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the white metal appreciated by Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,76,000 per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday's closing level of Rs 2,75,000 per kg.

Gold of 99.9 per cent purity was unchanged at Rs 1,62,800 per 10 grams in the bullion market, according to the association.

Analysts said domestic bullion prices remained relatively resilient despite weakness in global markets.