Gold falls to Rs 66,140 per 10 grams; silver declines Rs 100

NEW DELHI: Gold price marginally fell Rs 10 to Rs 66,140 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, as per HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 66,150 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also declined Rs 100 to Rs 77,000 per kg. “Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 66,140 per 10 grams, down Rs 10 from the previous close,” Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at $2,156 per ounce, unchanged from its previous close. Silver was also quoting lower at $25.11 per ounce. In the previous trade, it had settled at $25.19 per ounce.