Gold falls Rs 500 per 10 gm as firm US dollar, weak global cues weigh on investor sentiment

Subdued buying during the Diwali period also weighed on the yellow metal, limiting support from festive demand, they added.

In international markets, spot gold fell USD 27.59, or nearly 1 per cent, to USD 4,113.55 per ounce, while silver dropped over 1 per cent to USD 52.77 per ounce.

"Gold is holding near USD 4,100 per ounce, after rising 1 per cent in the previous session as falling oil prices eased inflation concerns ahead of US inflation data," said Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst at investment platform Mudrex.

Brent crude slipped below the USD 90-per-barrel mark in overseas trade on Tuesday, declining USD 2.72, or 3 per cent, to USD 89.85, amid hopes of progress towards ending the US-Iran conflict, he said.

The decline in crude prices has eased some inflation concerns, although movements in the dollar and global bullion markets continue to influence gold's near-term direction.

Analysts said investors are tracking movements in crude oil prices and their potential impact on inflation, ahead of key US inflation data that could provide further clues on the Federal Reserve's interest-rate outlook.