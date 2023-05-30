Gold falls by Rs 90 to Rs 59,945; silver declines Rs 350

NEW DELHI: Gold price eased by Rs 90 to Rs 59,945 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 60,035 per 10 gram.

Silver also went lower by Rs 350 to Rs 72,250 per kilogram.

''Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 59,945 per 10 gram, down Rs 90 per 10 gram,'' Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, both gold and silver were quoting lower at USD 1,939 per ounce and USD 23.05 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices edged lower in Asian trading hours on Tuesday on high chances of the US debt-ceiling deal being sealed, softer dollar and reduced safe haven demand, Gandhi said.