The yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity had settled at Rs 1,38,600 per 10 grams on Tuesday, according to local traders.

Silver prices also remained under pressure, declining Rs 5,000 to Rs 1,64,500 per kg from the previous close of Rs 1,69,500.

"Domestic precious metals prices extended their decline on Wednesday, falling to their lowest level since December last year as a sharp sell-off in international markets weighed on sentiment," said Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst, Commodities, HDFC Securities.

He said weakness in US equity markets further intensified selling, triggering margin-related liquidations across precious metals.