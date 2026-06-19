Gold extends losing run to 4th day in Delhi, silver slumps as dollar rally deepens

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity declined Rs 2,840 to Rs 1,50,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Thursday's closing level of Rs 1,53,440 per 10 grams.

Silver also witnessed a steeper decline, plunging Rs 8,040 to Rs 2,40,700 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). It had settled at Rs 2,48,740 per kg in the preceding session.

The white metal had traded near this level on April 7, when it was quoted at Rs 2,40,000 per kg.