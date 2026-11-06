Gold ETF Folios Jump 2.6x in 3 years, outpacing large-cap funds: Report

The data compiled by OmniScience Capital said growth in gold ETF assets under management (AUM) has significantly outpaced that of equity funds, even after adjusting for returns in the underlying asset classes, suggesting that investors are pouring money into gold primarily due to its recent price appreciation.

"We believe this FOMO behaviour would have been similar for any security whose price is rising. This aggressive migration signals a notable departure from structured asset allocation," said Ashwini Shami, President and Chief Portfolio Manager at OmniScience Capital.

The analysis showed that gold ETF folios have expanded much faster than those of equity mutual funds over the past three years. Since September 2023, the number of gold ETF folios has risen 2.6 times, compared with a 1.3-fold increase in large-cap fund folios.