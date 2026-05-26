Gold drops Rs 2,800 to Rs 1.62 lakh/10g amid uncertainties on West Asia peace deal

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 2,800 to Rs 1,62,400 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes).

On Monday, gold had settled higher at Rs 1,65,200 per 10 grams.

"Gold prices turned lower on Tuesday and moved within a narrow range as uncertainty surrounding US-Iran negotiations kept investors cautious," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.