Gold drops Rs 1,850 amid weak global cues; silver declines Rs 1,500

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated by Rs 1,850, or 1.14 per cent, to Rs 1,59,600 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 1,61,450 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also slumped by Rs 1,500, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 2,69,500 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,71,000 per kg in the previous session.