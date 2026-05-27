Gold drops Rs 1,100 to Rs 1.61 lakh/10g in Delhi

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity depreciated Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,61,300 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Tuesday's closing level of Rs 1,62,400 per 10 grams.

Silver also weakened, falling Rs 3,300 to Rs 2,69,700 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled higher at Rs 2,73,000 per kg in the previous session.