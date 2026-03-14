Gold dips 0.73 pc this week amid profit booking, dollar surge

On Friday, MCX gold February futures dipped 0.04 per cent while MCX silver March futures declined 3.24 per cent. Currently gold futures stand at Rs 1,58,400, while silver futures at Rs 2,59,279 per kg.

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,58,399 on Friday, down from Rs 1,59,568 seen on Monday, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA). The prices of precious metals struggled to sustain elevated levels amid a strengthening US dollar and shifting interest rate expectations.