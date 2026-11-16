Gold declines Rs 900 to Rs 1.40 lakh/10gm; Silver tumbles Rs 5,000

In global markets, spot gold traded marginally lower by USD 10.87, or 0.28 per cent, to USD 3,873.90 per ounce, and silver dropped 2 per cent to USD 47.82 per ounce.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated by 27 paise to close at 93.92 (provisional) against the US dollar, supported by foreign fund inflows, a surge in domestic markets and softening crude oil prices.