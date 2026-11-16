Gold declines Rs 900 to Rs 1.40 lakh/10gm; Silver tumbles Rs 5,000

NEW DELHI: Declining for the fifth straight session, gold prices fell by Rs 900 to Rs 1.40 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a sharp appreciation in the rupee and weak global trends.
The 99.9 per cent pure yellow metal closed at Rs 1,40,900 per 10 grams on Friday.
Silver also tumbled by Rs 5,000 to Rs 1.79 lakh per kg (inclusive of all taxes) from the previous close of Rs 1.84 lakh per kg, according to local traders.
In global markets, spot gold traded marginally lower by USD 10.87, or 0.28 per cent, to USD 3,873.90 per ounce, and silver dropped 2 per cent to USD 47.82 per ounce.
On Monday, the rupee appreciated by 27 paise to close at 93.92 (provisional) against the US dollar, supported by foreign fund inflows, a surge in domestic markets and softening crude oil prices.