Gold declined over 4 pc this week over stronger US dollar, high treasury yields

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold was at Rs 1,39,878 on Thursday down from Rs 1,46,664 seen on Monday market opening, according to data published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).

The rebound towards the end of the week comes after bullion slumped to its lowest since November 2025, earlier this week.

Volatility in technology stocks and concerns around artificial intelligence prompted some investors to seek safe‑haven assets, supporting yellow metal’s rebound. Elevated Treasury yields have reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets such as gold and silver.