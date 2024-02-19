Gold climbs Rs 250; silver tumbles Rs 500

NEW DELHI: Gold prices climbed Rs 250 to Rs 62,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a rise in the precious metal’s prices in the global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous close, the yellow metal had ended at Rs 62,550 per 10 grams.



However, silver tumbled Rs 500 to Rs 76,000 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets are trading at Rs 62,800 per 10 grams, up Rs 250, taking a positive trend from overseas markets,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, spot gold at Comex was trading at USD 2,020 per ounce, up USD 7 from the previous close.



However, silver was quoting lower at USD 23.09 per ounce, while it had closed at USD 23.39 per ounce in the previous trade.



Gold traded higher in the European trading session on Monday, helped by safe-haven demand, Gandhi added.

