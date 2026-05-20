Gold advances to Rs 1.64 lakh/10g on positive global cues

However, silver prices dropped for the second straight session, declining by Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,66,000 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,71,000 per kg in the previous session, marketmen said.

Analysts said silver prices remained volatile due to weak industrial demand and continued profit-taking after the recent sharp swings in rates.

In the international markets, spot gold was trading marginally higher at USD 4,483.54 per ounce while silver rose more than 2 per cent to USD 75.42 per ounce.