Godrej's Storage Solutions eyes Chennai expansion as warehousing boom offsets West Asia headwinds

He added Tamil Nadu's supportive industrial ecosystem, coupled with proximity to the port, continues to make the state an attractive manufacturing destination. The Chennai facility has grown alongside India's logistics sector and is today among the largest of its kind. "By far, this facility would be one of the largest facilities I have seen in Asia,"

Choudaha said, adding it commands more than one-third of the organised storage solutions market.



The Rs 1,500 crore company has been a direct beneficiary of the transformation in India's warehousing landscape, driven first by GST and later by the explosive growth of e-commerce and quick commerce. "We did India's largest warehouse in Calcutta for one of our e-commerce clients. Similarly, following that success, we also did one large warehouse in Saudi Arabia in 2024 for another global e-commerce giant," he said.