Godrej Properties ups stake in firm; enters Coimbatore

NEW DELHI: Godrej Properties Ltd’s promoters have increased their stake in the company by 5 per cent this fiscal through purchases of public shares worth Rs 2,674 crore in the open market, as they are bullish on the growth prospects amid robust demand for residential properties and a strong launch pipeline.
Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej Group, is one of the leading property developers in the country.
In terms of sales bookings, the company emerged as the biggest listed realty firm during the last fiscal with pre-sales of nearly Rs 30,000 crore. It is set to retain the position even in the current 2025-26 fiscal.
At the beginning of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the promoters’ group had a stake of 46.67 per cent in Godrej Properties, and the same has increased now to 51.67 per cent. When contacted, Godrej Properties executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company has delivered outstanding growth in the past several years.
“This has led to Godrej Properties being the largest residential developer in the country by sales in both 2024 and 2025. Its future growth prospects remain very exciting as evidenced by FY26 being the company’s best ever year for business development,” he added.
“This growth potential, combined with strong cash flows and operational return on equity, gives us a lot of confidence in the value creation opportunity ahead,” said Pirojsha.
That apart, Godrej Industries Ltd’s promoters too have increased their stake in the company to 74.64 per cent from 69.64 per cent for around Rs 2,000 crore. Godrej Industries owns a stake in Godrej Properties as well.
Godrej Properties Ltd has bought a 44-acre land in Coimbatore to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 450 crore.
In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company informed that it has acquired the land parcel through an outright purchase and will launch housing plots in this upcoming project.
“The company plans to develop a premium plotted residential project with a developable potential of 1.1 million square feet and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 450 crore,” it added. Godrej Properties did not share the land cost.
Gaurav Pandey, MD-CEO, Godrej Properties, said its entry into Coimbatore property market aligns with its strategy of expanding into high-potential cities across India for plotted development. “Coimbatore’s strong economic base and resilient end-user demand make it a compelling market. We look forward to developing a high-quality plotted community that strengthens our presence in south India,” he said.