Godrej Properties ups stake in firm; enters Coimbatore

Godrej Properties, the real estate arm of the Godrej Group, is one of the leading property developers in the country.

In terms of sales bookings, the company emerged as the biggest listed realty firm during the last fiscal with pre-sales of nearly Rs 30,000 crore. It is set to retain the position even in the current 2025-26 fiscal.

At the beginning of the 2025-26 fiscal year, the promoters’ group had a stake of 46.67 per cent in Godrej Properties, and the same has increased now to 51.67 per cent. When contacted, Godrej Properties executive chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company has delivered outstanding growth in the past several years.