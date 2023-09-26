Godrej Properties sells around 670 flats worth over Rs 2,000 cr

MUMBAI: Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said it has sold about 670 flats worth more than Rs 2000 crore in its new housing project at Noida on strong demands.

Godrej Properties purchased the land through an e-auction conducted by the Noida Authority in November last year. In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that it has “sold 670 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Tropical Isle, located in Sector 146, Noida.”

This is Godrej Properties’ most successful ever launch in terms of the value and volume of sales achieved, the company said. The project was launched in August. The company expects 14 per cent growth in sale bookings this fiscal year to a record Rs 14,000 crore.







