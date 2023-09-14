Godrej Interio targets Rs 350 cr revenue from south

CHENNAI: Furniture and interior solutions brand Godrej Interio is betting on south to contribute Rs 350 crore revenue by FY26.



Launching a range of solid wood beds for TN market in Chennai on Wednesday, Dev Sarkar, senior vice president (B2C), Godrej Interio, said, “Godrej Interio, a centurion brand, has a strong brand recall and significant customer base throughout the country. As the home furniture market in TN experiences a steady annual growth of over 15%, with a noticeable surge in demand for modular wardrobes, kitchens, and interiors standalone residences, we are poised to capitalise on these emerging trends and expand our market presence.”

Claiming to have 22% market share of the organised furniture sector in TN, he said the company intended to attain a 35% share within the next three years.

“We aim to generate revenue of around Rs 350 crores from Southern India by FY26. Our goal for the next fiscal year involves a substantial growth of over 25% across all product categories.”

As consumer demand increases ahead of the festive season, Godrej Interio has strengthened its omnichannel presence, to ensure a greater accessibility and a seamless buying experience for its customers.

The brand has over 52 channel partners, 8 exclusive showrooms and 90 retailers in TN and cumulatively, they have 200+ channel partners across south.

They plan to expand their retail presence in TN market by launching 10 exclusive showrooms and 180 retailers in next 3 years.