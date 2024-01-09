Godrej Agrovet plans oil palm processing unit in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Godrej Agrovet, a part of Godrej Group, is ready to set up an integrated oil palm processing unit in Telangana.

The unit is proposed in Khammam district in collaboration with Malaysian company Sime Darby.



A delegation of Godrej Agrovet, which is already running numerous business activities including cooking oils, dairy, agro, veterinary services, agro chemicals, animal fodder and veterinary services, on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The delegation led by Managing Director Iram Singh Yadav held discussions with the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

The Chief Minister suggested to the company delegation to explore huge potential in the fields of real estate, furniture and consumer goods in the state.



Revanth Reddy assured all support to expand further the oil palm and dairy business which have already been taken up by the company in Telangana. He advised the company to promote skill development as part of corporate social responsibility.



State IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials were also present.

