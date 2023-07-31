Go First moves NCLT for refund of tickets

NEW DELHI: Go First has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) seeking permission to refund money to passengers who had booked their tickets for travel on and after May 3, the day when the cash-strapped airline suspended operations.

The Resolution professional of Go First has filed a new application before the Delhi bench of NCLT, requesting “to permit the applicant/CD to make payment of refund to passengers of the CD whose airline tickets have been cancelled since May 3, 2023.”

Applicant here refers to resolution professional and CD refers to corporate debtor or Go First. The application is scheduled to be heard by an NCLT bench comprising Mahendra Khandelwal and Rahul P Bhatnagar on Monday. If permitted by the insolvency tribunal, this would be a significant relief for those air passengers, whose money is stuck with the Go First after the initiation of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) against the air carrier. Go First had stopped flying May 3, 2023 and had approached voluntarily for initiation of CIRP against it, as it was unable to fly due to technical difficulties faced by the non-availability of engines from Pratt & Whitney.