Go Colours showcases activewear collection range

CHENNAI: Go Colors successfully hosted an exclusive Animal Flow session with fitness expert Aishwarya Krishnan. The event held here on Sunday, was to display Go Colors’ latest activewear collection.



The collection was designed to blend style and functionality, catering to the dynamic lifestyles of modern women. This new line featured high-performance fabrics, ergonomic designs, and vibrant colors, ensuring both comfort and fashion-forward appeal.

The Animal Flow session, led by Krishnan, provided attendees with a unique fitness experience that combined various movement disciplines, promoting strength, flexibility, and overall well-being.

The event was attended by women from Chennai, including 20 micro influencers from the city.