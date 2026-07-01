Global shares trade mixed while the dollar hits a 40-year high against the yen

France's CAC 40 declined 0.3% in early trading to 8,379.92, while the German DAX added 0.3% to 25,069.53. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.1% to 10,484.53.

The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%.

The US dollar rose to 162.65 Japanese yen from 162.55 yen, hitting a 40-year high as traders remained wary over risks of an intervention in the market by Tokyo.