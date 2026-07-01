Global shares trade mixed while the dollar hits a 40-year high against the yen

TOKYO: Global shares were mixed on Wednesday as uncertainty persisted over conflict in the Middle East and access to the crucial Strait of Hormuz despite an initial deal to end the US-Iran war.
France's CAC 40 declined 0.3% in early trading to 8,379.92, while the German DAX added 0.3% to 25,069.53. Britain's FTSE 100 dipped 0.1% to 10,484.53.
The futures for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%.
The US dollar rose to 162.65 Japanese yen from 162.55 yen, hitting a 40-year high as traders remained wary over risks of an intervention in the market by Tokyo.
The euro cost $1.1403, down from $1.1426.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.6% to finish at 70,474.96. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.6% to 8,722.90. South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.0% to 8,303.41. The Shanghai Composite edged up 0.4% to 4,112.45. Trading was closed in Hong Kong.
Crude oil prices drifted as two US envoys arrived in Qatar for talks with mediators about the implementation of the deal with Iran. The Americans will not be having direct negotiations with Iranian diplomats while in Doha.
“While oil markets are currently priced for a gradual return to supply normalization, traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has yet to recover to pre-war levels,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.
Benchmark US crude lost 70 cents to $68.80 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 63 cents to $72.32 a barrel.
On Tuesday, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%, though it still recorded its first losing month following two fabulous ones. The Dow added 0.3%, to its record, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 1.5%.