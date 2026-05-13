Global shares trade mixed as AI excitement fades, war worries persist

“With oil prices becoming entrenched at elevated levels and a diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran remaining elusive, the easy bullish narrative is becoming much harder to maintain.”In energy trading, benchmark US crude fell USD 1.30 to USD 100.88 a barrel. Brent crude lost USD 1.33 to USD 106.44 a barrel.Those prices are still way above what they were before the war with Iran, which threatens to drag on, the ceasefire looking more tenuous. Brent has surged from roughly USD 70 per barrel before the war. The war has essentially shut the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers.In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 157.83 Japanese yen from 157.59 yen. The euro cost USD 1.1704, down from USD 1.1744.