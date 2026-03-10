Global shares surge, echoing rally on Wall Street as oil prices sank back to about USD 90

But the gains fell far short of losses Monday, when oil prices neared USD 120 per barrel before falling back to about USD 90. US shares were set to rise, with Dow futures up 0.4 per cent at 47,970.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 per cent to 6,830.75.

Helping to assuage investors' fears, US President Donald Trump told CBS News he thinks “the war is very complete, pretty much.” He also made other comments that seemed to threaten intensified action against Iran if it makes any “attempt to stop the globe's oil supply.”

France's CAC 40 added 1.9 per cent in early trading to 54,248.39, while Germany's DAX surged 2.4 per cent to 23,966.97. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 1.6 per cent to 10,410.08.

In Asia, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.9 per cent to finish at 54,248.39 after the government released revised economic data that showed Japan's economy grew slightly faster than initially estimated in the final quarter of last year, boosted by solid business investments.

The economy expanded at an annual pace of 1.3 per cent. The initial estimate was a much weaker 0.2 per cent.