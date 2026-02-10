Global shares mostly rise, led by post-election rally in Japan

France's CAC 40 edged up 0.2 per cent in early trading to 8,342.16, while Germany's DAX lost nearly 0.2 per cent to 24,977.44. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.5 per cent to 10,339.55. The futures for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up less than 0.1 per cent.

In Asian trading, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 2.3 per cent to finish at 57,650.54, a record close. It jumped 3.9 per cent to a record on Monday after the landslide victory for Sanae Takaichi's political party in Sunday's parliamentary election. Takaichi is expected to push through reforms intended to boost the economy and stock market.