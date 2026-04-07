Global shares mostly higher ahead of Trump's deadline for Iran to reopen oil route

Oil prices have been seesawing amid uncertainty over the war in the Middle East and how long it will slow the global flow of oil and natural gas. Iran on Monday rejected the latest ceasefire proposal and instead said it wants a permanent end to the war.

The Mizuho Daily, by the research team in Singapore at Mizuho Bank, noted Trump's latest actions mark “an escalation cycle that has now been extended several times since his first ultimatum in late March.”

“Given the differing perspectives, hopes of a complete resolution to the conflict remain elusive while countries continue to work on bilateral solutions,” it said.

As talks continued, Iranian and Omani officials were also working on a mechanism for administering the strait through which a fifth of the world's oil is shipped in peacetime. Iran's grip on it has shaken the world economy.

In currency trading, the US dollar edged down to 159.56 Japanese yen from 159.62 yen. The euro cost USD 1.1566, up from USD 1.1543.