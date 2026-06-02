Global shares mostly gain as Trump claims Israel, Hezbollah agree to tone down fighting

Japan imports almost all its oil, although the effects on prices of gas and other products have been relatively contained by the release of the nation's reserves so far.

“Crude shortages have already forced refiners across Asia and Europe to aggressively reduce runs,” said analyst Stephen Innes. “The result is that the squeeze is no longer confined to crude inventories. It is spreading into the fuels that actually power economies: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, LPG, and naphtha.”

On Monday, the United States said it bombed Iranian radar and drone sites after Tehran downed an American drone. Iran said it targeted US soldiers in Kuwait with missiles that the US said it shot down.

Trump said the Israel and Hezbollah comments came after he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and communicated with the Lebanon-militant group through mediators.

In currency trading, the US dollar rose to 159.73 Japanese yen from 159.66 yen. The euro cost $1.1648, up from $1.1631.