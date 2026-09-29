Global shares mixed after Wall Street dips, oil prices stabilise

HONK KONG: Global shares were mixed on Tuesday following losses on Wall Street, while US Treasury yields paused their run-up after reaching their highest level in roughly two decades.
US futures edged lower and oil prices stabilised over uncertainties about US-Iran talks and the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments.
In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.3 per cent to 10,721.04. France's CAC 40 gained 0.1 per cent to 8,086.40, while Germany's DAX added 0.3 per cent to 25,460.81.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.6 per cent to 65,481.27. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.3 per cent to 6,870.81 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.5 per cent to 24,523.57.
Hong Kong-traded shares of Shein fell 10.7 per cent, after the online fashion retailer reported that its adjusted net profit fell 67 per cent in the three months ending June 30 compared with the year-earlier period.
The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2 per cent to 3,830.45 after the Xinhua News Agency reported late Monday that China's State Council had discussed “improving the effectiveness” of macro policies to help boost its economy.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3 per cent to 8,709.30. Taiwan's Taiex was 0.8 per cent lower, while India's Sensex fell 0.5 per cent.
On Monday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.8 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7 per cent, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.9 per cent.
Stocks have been pressured by rising US Treasury yields as investors demand higher returns amid growing concerns about inflation and rising government debt.
The yield on the 10-year US Treasury, near its highest since 2007, was at about 5.24 per cent early Tuesday. It reached 5.27 per cent on Monday, up from about 5.17 per cent on Friday.
Central banks have been raising interest rates to help curb inflation. Australia's central bank lifted its benchmark rate on Tuesday for the fourth time this year, taking it to the highest level in 15 years.
Earlier this month, the US Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in three years, and the Bank of Japan increased its key rate to the highest level in 31 years.
Oil prices remained elevated as mediators continued to work with the United States and Iran on reaching a deal to end the fighting and open the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump at the weekend rejected an offer from Tehran to reopen the key waterway.
Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.3 per cent to USD 97.55 a barrel after rising earlier. It remained well above its level of roughly USD 72 a barrel in late February, before the war with Iran.
The US dollar rose to 157.43 Japanese yen from 157.39 yen. The euro was trading at USD 1.1335, down from USD 1.1371.