Global shares mixed after Wall Street dips, oil prices stabilise

US futures edged lower and oil prices stabilised over uncertainties about US-Iran talks and the possible reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.3 per cent to 10,721.04. France's CAC 40 gained 0.1 per cent to 8,086.40, while Germany's DAX added 0.3 per cent to 25,460.81.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 lost 0.6 per cent to 65,481.27. South Korea's Kospi declined 0.3 per cent to 6,870.81 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.5 per cent to 24,523.57.

Hong Kong-traded shares of Shein fell 10.7 per cent, after the online fashion retailer reported that its adjusted net profit fell 67 per cent in the three months ending June 30 compared with the year-earlier period.

The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.2 per cent to 3,830.45 after the Xinhua News Agency reported late Monday that China's State Council had discussed “improving the effectiveness” of macro policies to help boost its economy.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.3 per cent to 8,709.30. Taiwan's Taiex was 0.8 per cent lower, while India's Sensex fell 0.5 per cent.