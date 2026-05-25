Global shares gain, oil prices fall after Trump says talks on ending the war proceeding

France's CAC 40 edged up 1.1 per cent to 8,203.32, while the German DAX rose 1.0 per cent to 25,148.39. Britain's FTSE 100 added 0.2 per cent to 10,466.26. Trading will be closed in the US for the Memorial Day holiday.

In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 2.9 per cent to finish at 65,158.19. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4 per cent to 8,692.00. The Shanghai Composite gained nearly 1 per cent to 4,152.57. Trading was closed in South Korea and Hong Kong for holidays marking Buddha's birthday.