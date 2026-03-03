Global shares are mostly lower as investors focus on the Iran war's impact on energy supplies

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 sank 3.1percent to finish at 56,279.05. Like other resource-poor countries in the region, Japan could be especially hit by the lack of access to the Strait of Hormuz, since much of its oil and natural gas imports are shipped through there.

Analysts say Japan has a sizable stockpile lasting more than 200 days, and so the threat isn't immediate.

Japanese energy stocks plunged, with Eneos Corp. down 3.4percent and Idemitsu Kosan down 3.1percent. Defense-related issues, which have risen recently on expectations of more military spending by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, sank back as traders sold to lock in gains from the day before. Mitsubishi Heavy plunged 5.3percent, and IHI lost 4.9percent.

In the rest of the region, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.3percent to 9,077.30, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.1percent to 25,768.08. The Shanghai Composite index lost 1.4percent to 4,122.68.

Stocks of airlines, including American Airlines, United and Delta, were some of Monday's biggest losers on Wall Street. Higher oil prices threaten their already big fuel bills, while the fighting in the Middle East also has closed airports and left travelers stranded.