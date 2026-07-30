Global firms line up investments in TN; to generate over 2,900 jobs

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Thursday signed investment agreements with four global organisations spanning insurance, renewable energy, automotive manufacturing, and higher education, with the projects expected to create over 2,920 direct and indirect jobs across the State.
In the technology sector, Chubb, one of the world's largest property and casualty insurers, will establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Tamil Nadu. The centre, the company's first in the State, is expected to employ around 220 people.
German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex will set up a research and development centre, creating about 1,000 jobs. The government said the investment would strengthen Chennai's position as a hub for engineering and technology operations serving global markets.
In manufacturing, South Korean automotive components maker MotiveLink will invest Rs 300 crore to establish a production facility at the SIPCOT industrial park in Pillai Pakkam, Kancheepuram district. The project is expected to create around 1,500 jobs.
The University of Western Australia’s Chennai campus, which will be the State’s first international university campus, is expected to inaugurate its campus soon. The University which formally entered the State in 2025 will be commencing its most of the programmes from March 2027. The MBA programme will start in November 2026. It has invested around Rs 125 crore to set up the campus at Velachery, creating more than 200 jobs.
The agreements were signed at Guidance Tamil Nadu in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. Addressing the event, the Chief Minister said the investments reflected the State's focus on attracting high-value projects in technology, research, manufacturing and higher education, adding that the government would continue to facilitate their implementation.