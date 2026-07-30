Global firms line up investments in TN; to generate over 2,900 jobs

In the technology sector, Chubb, one of the world's largest property and casualty insurers, will establish a Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Tamil Nadu. The centre, the company's first in the State, is expected to employ around 220 people.

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex will set up a research and development centre, creating about 1,000 jobs. The government said the investment would strengthen Chennai's position as a hub for engineering and technology operations serving global markets.