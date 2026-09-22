Global benchmarks mostly rise after Wall Street's rally

France's CAC 40 added nearly 0.2 per cent in early trading to 8,152.58, while the German DAX rose 0.1 per cent to 25,609.14. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.1 per cent to 10,746.70. US shares were set to be mixed, with Dow futures up nearly 0.1 per cent to 52,504.00, while S&P 500 futures fell less than 0.1 per cent to 7,829.50.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 per cent to 8,757.80. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.2 per cent to 7,017.91. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent to 25,087.75, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching up less than 0.1 per cent to 3,952.13. Tokyo markets were closed for an extended holiday and trading will resume Thursday.