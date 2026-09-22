Global benchmarks mostly rise after Wall Street's rally

TOKYO: Global shares mostly rose Tuesday, as the market mood turned positive from the overnight rally on Wall Street.
France's CAC 40 added nearly 0.2 per cent in early trading to 8,152.58, while the German DAX rose 0.1 per cent to 25,609.14. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up nearly 0.1 per cent to 10,746.70. US shares were set to be mixed, with Dow futures up nearly 0.1 per cent to 52,504.00, while S&P 500 futures fell less than 0.1 per cent to 7,829.50.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 per cent to 8,757.80. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.2 per cent to 7,017.91. Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.2 per cent to 25,087.75, while the Shanghai Composite was little changed, inching up less than 0.1 per cent to 3,952.13. Tokyo markets were closed for an extended holiday and trading will resume Thursday.
Wall Street climbed to the edge of its all-time high Monday. Stocks have been getting help from the recent decline in oil prices.
In energy trading, benchmark US crude fell 2.07 per cent to USD 93.80 a barrel. Brent, the international standard, lost 0.58 per cent to USD 99.76 a barrel.
That's still much higher than its roughly USD 72 price from earlier this summer, but it's down from the nearly USD 110 it touched last week.
Oil prices have been swinging as some crude passed through the Strait of Hormuz to get to customers, though nowhere near as much as the industry would like because of conflicts in the Middle East.
Global markets are also getting a boost recently from AI stocks, which continue to strengthen after their worldwide slide at the start of last week. Leaders of the industry have recently warned a slowdown is needed in the industry's development for the safety of humanity.
In currency trading, the US dollar edged down to 157.15 Japanese yen from 157.31 yen. The euro cost USD 1.1460, down from USD 1.1469.