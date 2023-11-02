Giottus offers zero-fee trades for all customers

CHENNAI: Giottus, one of India’s top crypto investment platforms, has announced zero-fee crypto trades for all customers henceforth. All trades in 200+ crypto-INR pairs on the platform will carry zero fees – a first for the industry in India.

This move is expected to enable Indian crypto traders and investors to plan their trades with ease and, in turn, improve their profitability. Trading costs and deductions often add up and eat into margins, especially in a bear market. Recognising this, Giottus, with the stated aim of making investing simple for its customers, has taken the lead in enabling the zero-fee initiative. This will also improve liquidity on trading pairs – customers will likely get the best daily prices for crypto assets available in the country.

Vikram Subburaj, Giottus CEO, said, “The zero-fee move was an easy but necessary decision, given the extended bear market we have witnessed in the past two years. We hope our customers make best use of our crypto investment suite including Staking, Fixed Rewards, SIPs, and Baskets.”

Giottus continues to raise the bar in the Indian virtual digital assets industry by prioritising customer satisfaction, compliance, and security. The latest move is aimed to be a huge win for its customers and will remove one of the hurdles for investors in the space, a release said.