Giottus launches India’s largest funded wallet challenge

CHENNAI/BENGALURU: Giottus, touted as India’s third-largest crypto exchange, has launched the country’s largest Funded Wallet Challenge, allowing eligible crypto Futures traders to earn access to funded trading capital ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 1 lakh.
Traders retain 100% of eligible realised profits generated through the funded wallet.
“India’s Futures market has no shortage of activity. What it needs are stronger ways to distinguish a repeatable trading process from one profitable trade,” said Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus Crypto Exchange.
“A trader should not have to take progressively larger personal risks to prove that a strategy works.
Through this challenge, disciplined traders can earn access to more capital while retaining the eligible profits they generate. We want to fund trading ability, not an appetite for excessive leverage,” Vikram said.
Eligible users can activate a Rs 200 funded wallet after completing KYC and placing their first qualifying Giottus Futures trade. They can then build a verified record through their own Futures account during a rolling 30-calendar-day evaluation, as per a release.
The challenge has five performance levels, from Rising Trader to Legend Trader, with funded wallets progressing from Rs 5,000 to Rs 1 lakh. At the top level, a trader must record $10 million in volume across at least 18 active days within 30 days to become eligible for evaluation for a Rs 1 lakh funded wallet, it said.