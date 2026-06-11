GIFT City eyes aircraft leasing ecosystem, pitches TN firms for global treasury hubs

India currently has around 800-900 aircraft in operation, while airlines have placed orders for nearly 2,200 more aircraft. Yet most aircraft financing and leasing activity continues to be routed through global hubs such as Dublin, Singapore and Dubai.



“We want the financing of aircraft flying in India to happen from India itself,” he said, noting that the country’s expanding aviation market presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for the IFSC.



The push has gathered momentum following recent regulatory changes. The enactment of the Cape Town Convention framework earlier this year strengthened lenders’ rights over aviation assets, while the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) introduced a special purpose vehicle (SPV) framework in May 2026 that separates lenders and lessors, providing greater comfort to financiers.